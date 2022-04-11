Today we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. There also could be a shower or two around. Temperatures today will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tonight we will have a cloudy sky with showers.

We will have showers early on Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon there will be times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures Tuesday night will drop into the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday will be a mild day. High temperatures on Wednesday will be inf the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine and during the afternoon hours a shower or thunderstorm could pop up. Temperatures Wednesday night will drop into the lower to mid 50s with a cloudy sky.

Thursday there will be variable cloudiness with showers and even a few rumbles of thunder. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Cooler air will make a return for the weekend. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Friday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 40s.

Saturday we will have clouds mixing in with some sunshine. Late Saturday night some rain could move through. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday there will be clouds mixing in with some sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.