Light rain continues to push east this evening as we sit under an overcast sky. As the front moves through expect light showers to last through much of the overnight with lows sitting in the mid-50s. Winds will be light out of the southeast.

Lingering showers will be around for the Thursday morning commute. As the rain diminishes, clouds will decrease into the afternoon. Expect some sunshine and temperatures rebounding nicely into the mid and upper 70s. Winds will be breezy at times from the south at 10-15 mph. overnight, we sit mainly clear with lows dropping into the mid-50s.

Summer like heat and humidity arrive to close out the week. We will see sunshine and a few passing clouds for Friday. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and dewpoints will sit in the low to mid 60s. There will be a chance for a pop-up shower or storm in the afternoon. Overnight lows sit well above average in the mid-60s.

Saturday is setting up to be the warmest day of the year thus far. Sunshine and a few clouds giving way to highs reaching up to 90 degrees. Dewpoints will again be in the mid 60s. Clouds will be on the increase late Saturday night as the cold front approaches the region. Low temperatures sit warm in the upper 60s.

Right now, the front looks to be moving a bit slower, this means the temperatures will still surge on Sunday into the 80s ahead of the front. Behind the front is where we will see the cooler temperatures and relief from humidity for Monday and Tuesday. Keep an eye out on Sunday afternoon for a few thunderstorms to be on the strong to severe side.

