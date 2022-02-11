Light rain tonight, scattered flurries Saturday as temperatures fall

Tonight, a clipper system moves through our region with light rain showers and a little bit of snow. Temperatures stay mild tonight in the mid to upper 30s were we see just rain. By early tomorrow, cooler temperatures move in, and snow will mix in and cause for a wintry mix. Accumulation will remain light.

Saturday starts with lingering snow and rain showers as the cold front departs. Highs will remain on the milder side in the upper 30s to mid-40s and quickly fall. By the evening hours, cold air moves in and drops those temperatures. Overnight lows will fall into the upper teens to low 20s.

Sunday we’re watching a coastal storm that continues to trend to our south and east. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies for Sunday with highs much cooler in the upper 20s. Overnight lows get cold dropping into the teens and single digits.

Valentine’s day looks to be a cold one with highs in the upper 20s under a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Mild air does make a return next week. Wednesday into Thursday we could see 50s make a return!

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.