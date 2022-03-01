Tonight, our first cold front moves across Central PA. This brings gusty winds and light to moderate rain showers. The Northern Tier gets majority of the rainfall this evening, while we will all see light showers early before tapering by midnight. Late overnight clouds will start to decrease and temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Starting Wednesday with a bit of sunshine as clouds will once again increase from our north. Highs will climb into the upper 40s to low 50s with breezy winds out of the west northwest at 10-15 mph. Late in the evening another clipper will move across the region and spark light to moderate rain showers, and a few to the north will see some snow mix in as temperatures fall below freezing. A quick coating to an inch is really all that will accumulate for those that see snow. Overnight lows drop into the upper 20s to low 30s.

A cooler day on Thursday with a morning snow shower for a few areas as that front moves out. Highs stay in the upper 30s to low 40s for the afternoon with breezy northwest winds. Overnight Thursday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and lows dropping into the upper teens to mid-20s.

Friday we’ll start with clouds and sun with high temperatures climbing into the mid-40s, with light winds out of the south. By the evening clouds will be on the increase to become mostly cloudy heading into the weekend.

The weekend will be mild with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s on Saturday and mid 50s to low 60s on Sunday. Rain moves in later in the day on Saturday and becomes widespread into Sunday afternoon.

