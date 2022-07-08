Today we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with showers and a few rumbles of thunder. High temperatures will be in the 80s. Tonight temperatures will dip into the 60s. Tonight will be cloudy with some showers.

Saturday north of I-80 we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. South of I-80 will be rather cloudy with showers. The further south you go, the more showers there will be. Most should taper off by mid afternoon. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday night we will have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the 50s.

Sunday we will have sunshine with a few passing clouds. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the 80s. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Monday we will have a mostly to partly sunny sky. High temperatures in the 80s. Monday night temperatures will dip into the 60s.

Tuesday high temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Tuesday there will be clouds and sun with a shower or thunderstorm. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday we will have clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s. Thursday there will be a mix of clouds and sun. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Friday we will have a mix of sunshine and a few clouds. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid 80s.