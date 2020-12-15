Latest update on the upcoming major winter storm coming our way

Pa. (WTAJ) – A winter storm warning is in effect for the entire region from midday Wednesday into Wednesday night. This is the first such warning we’ve had in almost two years. Tonight will be mostly cloudy, calm and cold. Lows will be in the 20s. When you wake up Wednesday, not much will be going on.

Snow will start to develop near the Maryland border by mid-morning. This snow will reach Route 22 by lunch and then to I-80 early in the afternoon. This snow will become heavy Wednesday afternoon into the middle of the night. At times, the snow could accumulate around a couple of inches an hour.

This is just too much for road crews to keep up so please have patience, and if possible, stay off the roads to make room for the crews and emergency services. The storm will wrap up early Thursday morning but there is going to be a lot to clean up.

TOTAL ACCUMULATIONS

Total accumulations will be 12-18” in the counties along I-99 and to the east with 9-12” in most areas just north and west. Some places well north of I-80 and west of Route 219 will get 6-9”. No matter the exact amount, this is going to make roads dangerous, some will be unpassable for a time.