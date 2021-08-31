Latest update on the upcoming flooding rains.

Heavy rain will bring flash flooding and then some river flooding to our region. On the map below, the darker green represents the area of a flash flood watch. The light green is where river flood warnings have been issued. Even though there is no advisory in Jefferson, Elk and Cameron counties, there may be enough rain to cause flooding in spots.

Rain will continue to overspread the region through Tuesday night. The heaviest rainfall will occur between 4am and 4pm on Wednesday. Here is a look at what the latest computer models are showing for rainfall. No matter which model is the most accurate, there will be enough rainfall for significant flooding.

Below is the timing of the impacts from the system.

While the rain will be over by Thursday, rivers probably will not crest until then. Here is where you can find the latest river information.‘

Track the rain with our interactive radar.

