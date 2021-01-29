Latest look at the late-weekend snow

As of Friday evening winter storm watches have been issued for parts of Virginia to New England. Why not our area? That’s because it’s not as clear cut once we get into our region. Right now let’s stress what we do know.
- Saturday is a nice day. Actually a good deal of sunshine in places and not as cold during the afternoon.
- Light snow develops Sunday morning in the southern part of the viewing area and then spreads northward into the afternoon.
- The snow will be a little steadier later Sunday into early Monday. It is at this time that there likely will be more than a few inches in the counties near Maryland and also in parts of Huntingdon County.
- The farther north you go, the chance for big snowfall reduces fast.