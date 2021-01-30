Latest look at our snowfall forecast and the computer models for Sunday into Monday

We have nudged our snow bands just a touch to the north in most places for the snowfall Sunday into Monday.

Our total snowfall forecast

While we didn’t change much from last night’s thinking. Computer models continue to waver with some places coming in more, some less than less, than yesterdays runs.

Various computer model outputs

As for timing it looks like light snow will develop from the south to the north on Sunday. Here is a look at snowfall during the day on Sunday. First one through noon, second through 5pm. As you can see with our Futuretrack, there is not going to be too much snow during the day.

Snowfall through noon

Snowfall through 5pm

The snow will start to pick up Sunday night, Especially after midnight. Here is snowfall from from 7pm through midnight.

New snowfall from 7pm Sunday evening until midnight

The heaviest snow will come between midnight and the early part of Monday.

New snowfall from midnight Sunday night till noon Monday

The snow really starts to taper Monday afternoon from the west to east and then ends early Monday night.