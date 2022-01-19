Later today rain and snow showers move into Central PA

Today we will have a southwesterly wind between five to ten miles an hour. This will usher in some milder air. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. A clipper system will try to move in. We will have variable cloudiness with showers and snow showers in the afternoon and evening hours. Tonight temperatures will dip into the teens to lower 20s. Tonight we will see rain and snow showers turning over to snow showers. Southern counties could pick up a dusting to an inch of snow in spots.

Thursday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with scattered snow showers. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 20s. It will be quite chilly and blustery. Thursday night temperatures will tumble into the lower single digits. Some locations will even fall below zero. Make sure to prepare your home for the cold, and that your pets have a safe and warm place to go inside.

Friday we will have sunshine mixing with a few clouds. Despite the sun, it will be a cold day. High temperatures will be in mid to upper teens. Friday night we will have a clear sky as temperatures fall into the single digits and in some locations it will be below zero. This is the coldest air we’ve seen in a few years.

The cold snap will continue for the weekend. Saturday we will have sun to start then clouds move in. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 20s. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the teens. Sunday we will have clouds and some sun with a few snow showers. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper teens to lower 20s.

Monday we will have a cloudy day with snow showers. High temperatures on Monday will be in the teens to lower 20s. Monday night we will fall into the lower teens. Tuesday there will be clouds and sunshine with scattered snow showers. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 20s. Tuesday night temperatures dip into the single digits again. Wednesday we will have a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the teens.