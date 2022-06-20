We start the workweek out on a cooler note. A warm front is approaching from our west and that will bring in our cloud cover. Expect a mostly cloudy sky by this afternoon and high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. The front will try and spark a few showers but with the dry air in place we will not see much in terms of rain. Tonight, expect a mostly cloudy sky and a few spotty showers. Lows will sit in the mid-50s.

Tuesday marks the first official day of summer! A few showers will be around in the morning with even an isolated thunderstorm in spots. Clouds and rain move out late morning into the afternoon and the temperatures will surge. A west wind kicks in and sunshine returns therefore high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight we sit mild in the upper 60s.

Wednesday we will remain warm and humid, and this keeps the storm chances around. Expect a partly cloudy to partly sunny sky with scattered showers and storms. If we get a good deal of sunshine in the afternoon, a few storms in the evening will be on the stronger side. Highs will be approaching 90 degrees before the font passes. Overnight we sit in the mid-60s.

We will see a mix of clouds and sun for Thursday and Friday with high temperatures back in the lower 80s. A slight chance both afternoons that a few could see a spotty shower.

Staying warm and humid into the weekend. High temperatures climb into the mid-80s for both Saturday and Sunday.

