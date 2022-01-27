Just what is a bomb cyclone?

Once again we’re going to have that phrase “bomb cyclone” thrown around a lot for an upcoming storm off of the East Coast. This term has become a headline gem of recent years, but it is nothing new. Officially an area of low pressure, or cyclone, is said to “bomb” when the pressure lowers at a rate of 1 mb per hour for 24 hours. When some made the verb an adjective, it’s become the darling phrase of the internet.

The storm system moving up the East Coast Friday through Saturday will easily fit that criterion. Look at the movie below. Take note of the number of isobars, or pressure lines that build around the system.

The lower the pressure gets, the stronger the winds get around the storm. Some of the wind gusts around this storm will reach above hurricane force. Take a look at the animation below. the colored areas are where wind gusts are going to reach at least tropical storm force. The orange and red include where gusts will reach above hurricane strength. Note that as the isobars tighten, so does the wind. Some wind gusts here in Central Pennsylvania will reach over 35mph.

There will be snow from this storm. Lighter amounts will be found inland with the highest amounts right near the coastline. This storm can bring over a foot of snow to Eastern Massachussetts with over 2 feet possible in Eastern Canada. With a cold front and then an upslope wind, there can be more than a few inches on some of the ridges in the Laurel Highlands and across West Virginia.

On the backside of the storm, arctic air will be pulled down all through the Eastern United States. The storm will bring temperatures below the freezing mark all of the ways into the deep Southeast. Here in Pennsylvania, wind chills will be well below zero on Saturday.

You can always check the latest Your Weather Authority Forecast here.