Today remains hot and humid with some hazy sunshine. A cold front will bring some thunderstorms to parts of the region by the end of the day. The best chance for a thunderstorm will be farther to the north and west. Any of these thunderstorms could be on the strong side with gusty winds as the main threats. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 80s to near 90. Lows overnight remain mild as scattered showers continue; we drop into the mid-60s.

Highs on Thursday will be in the 70s, but it will stay humid. The unsettled weather will continue for Thursday with a good deal of cloud cover and scattered showers and thunderstorms. By the evening rain move out and clouds will decrease. Overnight lows will be much more comfortable in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Behind the front, we will have a good deal of sunshine with a reduction of humidity on Friday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s. Overnight we stay clear and cool with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Saturday will be another nice day across the region with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Overnight we remain under a clear sky with lows dropping into the upper 40s.

A few more clouds for Sunday and a bit warmer but still pleasant. High temperatures will reach into the upper 70s to near 80s. Overnight we sit milder in the mid-50s. A bit more heat and humidity return by Monday with our next round of showers midweek.

