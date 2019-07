Today a cold front will stall right to our south. This will fire up showers and thunderstorms in spots again today. Some could contain stronger winds and downpours. An Areal Flood Advisory has been issued for Somerset and Bedford Counties until 4:15 PM. Watch for ponding on the roadways. Today we will have clouds and sun with a few showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on today will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. These temperatures are right where we should be for this time of the year. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight our low temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s with patchy fog.

Thursday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. There could be a few pop up showers and a thunderstorm in southern counties on Thursday. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Thursday night we will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Friday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Since the front stalled to our south, a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Friday will be from the southeast and will be light. Friday night our temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s.