July 2 Storm Photos

The cool and comfortable airmass we enjoyed the last few days will be a thing of the past. Unfortunately, humidity levels will continue to climb through the work week. A mix of sun and clouds kicked off the day and temperatures hit the mid to upper 80s. Hot and humid conditions helped fuel afternoon thunderstorms, some of which created heavy downpours. Activity will gradually die down this evening and it won’t be as comfortable. It will be humid, and lows will hang around the mid to upper 60s.

We will push the repeat button for the middle of the work week. Wednesday will also be warm and humid with highs reaching into the 80s and lows in the upper 60s. A stray shower or storm may linger early in the morning and once again pop up later in the afternoon. Thursday will be the most summerlike day with temperatures reaching the upper 80s, uncomfortable humidity levels, and scattered thunderstorms. We will continue to keep an eye on this for Fourth of July festivities. For now, make sure to pack all the summertime necessities. You’ll want to stay hydrated with plenty of water and cool with ice cream or other cool treats. Also pack the shades and sunblock if you will be out for an extended period. Be prepared if you get caught in a passing storm.