Evening weather forecast Wednesday, July 1, 2020

There will be a shower in just a few isolated spots this evening, then the rest of tonight will be partly to mostly clear and a bit muggy. Lows will be near to just above 60 in most spots with just cooler locations dropping into the upper 50s.

The heat will really start to kick in for the rest of this week. Thursday will be very warm and humid with some hazy sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 80s with some spots flirting with 90. Friday will be hot and humid with some hazy sunshine and highs will be near 90. It will also become more humid. Saturday will also be hot and humid with hazy sunshine mixing with clouds. There is a slight chance for a pop up shower or thunderstorm but the chance is small and this should not give any real threat to any fireworks show including the Fabulous Fireworks that will be broadcast live on WTAJ at 9:30pm. Highs on Independence Day will be near 90.

Sunday will be very warm and humid with clouds and hazy sunshine and only the slight chance for an afternoon thunderstorm. Highs will be in the upper 80s. A disturbance will move through the area on Monday and will give a slightly higher chance for a pop up shower or thunderstorm; otherwise, it will be quite warm and humid with clouds and hazy sunshine. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Behind that disturbance some very warm to hot weather will develop once again. Tuesday will be very warm and humid with clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in middle to upper 80s.