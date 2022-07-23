Today will become hot with highs near to above 90 degrees. Hazy sunshine will mix with clouds. The chance for a pop-up storm during the day will be low, but an approaching disturbance may bring a thunderstorm to some spots later in the day into the evening hours. Patchy clouds and muggy tonight with lows in the 70s.

Sunday will be quite hot and humid with a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine. While the chance for a thunderstorm will not be zero, most of us will be rain-free Sunday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s Sunday.

An approaching front will bring a better chance for some showers and thunderstorms on Monday. It will still be warm and humid on Monday with highs in the middle 80s. We will probably be rain free with a mix of clouds and sunshine on Tuesday before the next front brings the chance for a couple of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. Highs on both Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the middle 80s.

Thursday will be quite warm and humid with clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will approach the middle to upper 80s before some thunderstorms approach the area later in the day.

