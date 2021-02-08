It’s cold, but it could be worse. Here’s why?

This morning started very cold thanks to a clear sky, light winds and a snowcover. This is the perfect recipe for air near the ground getting cold with the coldest air sinking in some valley locations. Some spots even dropped below zero in a few of the colder spots.

While this is way below average, we’re not actually not in the absolute arctic air. That’s in the Upper Midwest and the North Central part of the nation.

While you think they are usually colder, but this is extreme for them. Fortunately this arctic air has been bottled up and will have a hard time pressing in over the near future. The reason why is pushing this air mass back into Canada (yellow arrows) We are getting some cold bleeding into our region, but the source region comes from the Pacific and then is cooling through the middle of the nations (red arrows).

That flow represented by the red arrows is representing a zone where some fast moving disturbances will travel along. These systems are going to keep the pure arctic air from pressing. The only thing is that being located over this battlezone area will bring us some bouts of snow, but none of these should develop into a major storm system.

When is our best chance for getting clipped with the arctic air. That would be Sunday into Sunday night when the flow does briefly dip toward our region. Though we’re not going to quite get the magnitude of what is occurring in the North Central part of country right now. That is the day that temperatures will have a tough time getting higher than the middle teens in places, and if everything sets up just right, more of us will have a subzero night.

The good news is that blast of arctic air will be brief.