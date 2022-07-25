This week will not be as hot as last week. It will also not be as sunny as last week. Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy early on then some clouds will arrive from the south and west later at night. Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. There will also be a few areas of valley fog.

A disturbance tracking along a front stalled to our south will likely give us more clouds than sunshine on Tuesday. There will be a couple of sprinkles in the southern part of our region. Farther to the north, there will be more breaks of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80. Wednesday and Thursday will both feature clouds and sunshine. There can be a shower or thunderstorm around either or both days, especially during the afternoon. It will be seasonable with highs each day in the lower to middle 80s.

A shower or thunderstorm is still possible early Friday then the rest of the day will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine along with lowering humidity. Highs Friday will be near to just above 80. The weekend looks nice. Saturday and Sunday will feature sunshine mixing with some clouds. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s. Monday will be warm and a little more humid with clouds and sunshine along with highs in the middle 80s.

