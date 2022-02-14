It will be a cold and blustery Valentine’s Day

This morning will be cold with temperatures in the single digits and lower teens. On this Valentine’s Day we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures today will only make it into the lower to mid 20s. Winds today will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour making the air feel colder. Tonight temperatures will fall into the teens with a partially clear sky.

Tuesday with high pressure in place we will have sunshine mixing in with the clouds. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures fall into the upper teens to lower 20s with a mainly clear sky. Wednesday there will be a sunny to partly cloudy sky. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday we will have a southerly breeze ushering in the milder air. Wednesday night temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wednesday night clouds move in.

A low pressure system arrives bringing us rainfall on Thursday. Thursday will be cloudy with times of rain. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Thursday will be from the south ushering in the milder air. Thursday night into Friday morning showers turn to a few snow showers for Friday morning. Temperatures Thursday night fall into the 30s. Friday morning we will have a few lingering snow showers then clouds try to break. It will be a colder day. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour making the air feel even colder. Friday night temperatures will dip into the 20s.

Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s. Sunday we will also have sun and clouds mixed. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Monday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 50s.