It will be a bright but chilly start to the weekend.

Saturday will be a seasonably cold day despite a good deal of sunshine. While some places will start the day in the lower teens to the single digits, highs will be mid the lower to middle 30s. After a clear and cold evening, clouds will roll into the region Saturday night. We’ll have evening low temperatures near 20 but then temperatures will start to rise later tonight. Some freezing rain, maybe sleet, will arrive before dawn on Sunday.

Freezing rain should go to rain quickly from the southwest to the northeast Sunday. Temperatures will slowly rise through the 30s to reach the lower 40s in places. This warmup will not last long as a cold front will bring colder air back into the area Sunday night. That will change rain back to snow showers later Sunday night. Lows Sunday night will be in the lower to middle 20s. Behind that system, Monday will be windy and it will turn even colder with snow showers. We’ll have a high in the middle to upper 20s, but afternoon temperatures will tall into the teens by evening. Tuesday will be quite cold with leftover flurries or snow showers giving way to some sunshine. Temperatures will likely not rise out of the teens.

Wednesday will not be as cold with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the lower to middle 30s. Thursday and Friday will feature more clouds than sunshine. A flurry or sprinkle can not be ruled out on either day. Highs each day will be in the middle to upper 30s.

