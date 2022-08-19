Tonight, clouds are moving in from our south so a sprinkle or two is possible along the Maryland border. With the cloud cover present, temperatures will not fall as low and will sit in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Saturday will be similar to Friday just with more cloud cover. Highs will be back in the mid 80s with afternoon storms popping up across our NW regions. By late afternoon and early evening have the umbrella handy for a few showers. Overnight lows drop into the low 60s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Sunday will bring a better chance of showers and thunderstorms from afternoon until evening. Highs will sit cooler in the 70s but the humidity will increase so it’ll feel muggy for the day. Lows overnight sit in the mid 60s with scattered showers.

Monday will start the work week off on a gray note. Showers will be likely off and on for the day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight we sit mild in the low to mid 60s.