Showers and thunderstorms will diminish early this evening. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy and quite muggy. There will be another round of showers and thunderstorms around later in the night. Any of which can bring a flooding downpour. Lows will be in the upper 60s to near 70.

Tuesday will stay quite muggy ahead of a cold front. This front will spark showers and thunderstorms, some with flooding downpours and perhaps strong wind. Highs on Tuesday will range from the 70s west of I-99 to the 80s farther to the east.

Behind the front, a more refreshing air mass will move in for the middle of the week. Wednesday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will not be quite as warm, nor as humid with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. An isolated shower can not be ruled out on Wednesday. Wednesday night will become more refreshing with many spots dropping into the lower 50s.

Thursday and Friday will be nice days with sunshine, a few clouds, and highs each day in the 70s. The nights will be comfortable to almost cool. Sunshine will mix with some clouds on Saturday with highs near to just above 80. Sunday will turn warmer and a little more humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Labor Day should be a warm day also.

