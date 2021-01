We all know the term meteorology describes the study of weather and the atmosphere, but how did the term come about? The answer comes all the way back to 340 BC and has a Latin origin. In that year Aristotle wrote the first book about weather. In this book he identified terms such as wind, rain, snow, and hail. This book remained a reference to the weather for over 2000 years.

If you would like to read a translation to the book, you can find it here.