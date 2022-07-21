Tonight, high pressure moves in, and the clouds move out. Expect a mostly clear sky but a mild overnight. Lows will sit in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Winds will become light and variable.

The heat continues with us as we end the workweek and into the weekend. Friday we will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. A spotty shower is possible for a few late in the day Friday as a few clouds develop. Overnight we drop into the mid to upper 60s with a few clouds.

Heading into the weekend, the heat isn’t going anywhere. While the dewpoints will be lower in the upper 50s, the temperatures will be in upper 80s to mid 90s by Sunday. Be sure to stay hydrated while spending time outdoors. Over the weekend not much rain is with us other than a stray shower or two from the high heat.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Our next chance of showers moves in late Sunday for Monday as another front moves across the region. Not much relief with the heat as temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s early next week. Monday will be the best chance for a few good showers and scattered thunderstorms.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.