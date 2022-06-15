Wednesday will be hot and humid. Heading into the afternoon, we will have a good mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures approaching upper 80s to near 90. Dewpoints will be high in the 60s to low 70s. There will be a stray shower and or thunderstorm around during the afternoon. Lows overnight drop into the mid and upper 60s.

We stay hot and humid for Thursday. Highs will be back in the 80s with some approaching the 90-degree mark! As a cold front approaches the region this will bring a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms. The first round will be very early Thursday mainly across the north and east. Heading into the afternoon we will be dry before the next line moves in between 4 and 7 pm. This line has the potential to be strong to severe with damaging winds as the main threat.

There could be a few lingering showers for Friday morning but not much. High pressure builds into the region with dry air and a good deal of sunshine. Expect a pleasant afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight we sit quiet and clear with lows in the mid-50s.

A beautiful Saturday is in store with mostly sunny sky and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Very comfortable as dewpoints sit in the 40s!! Overnight we sit cool and clear with lows in the mid-40s.

Sunday remains pleasant with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the low to mid 70s. Overnight we remain cool with lows in the low 50s.

Monday the heat will slowly start to move back in along with the cloud cover. Looking mostly cloudy for Monday with an afternoon and evening shower possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday marks the first official day of summer! Highs will surge back into the 80s!!

