A quiet but warm night on tap. We stay under a mostly clear sky and temperatures will fall into the upper 60s nearing 70. Winds will be light out of the south at 4-6 mph.

Thursday will be the day we peak with our hottest temperatures all ahead of a cold front. Highs will climb into the low and mid 90s under a mix of clouds and sun. By the evening watch for a few pop-up storms as the cold front nears the area. Overnight lows sit mild and muggy in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Friday we will sit under a partly to mostly cloudy sky with highs back in the 80s. It will feel warmer due to the dewpoints sitting in the upper 60s and lower 70s. As the cold front moves through we will see scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Overnight we sit under a mostly cloudy sky and remain muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Heading into the weekend we remain unsettled due to a stationary front moving through the region. Chance of showers are around for Saturday as we see more clouds than sun. Highs will be in the low to mid 80 but it will be quite humid with dewpoints nearing low 70. Rain chances will go down for Sunday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 80s.

