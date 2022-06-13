We warmed up today with highs in the low 80s, and the heat is going to stick around for the next few days. Tonight we are tracking strong thunderstorms that will move into our area in the late hours overnight and early hours tomorrow. The main threat of these storms will be damaging winds.

Showers and storms will be heaviest early Tuesday morning before clearing in the afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will be in 80s with a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. As we head into Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning, showers and thunderstorms are possible for some of our eastern counties. Lows will drop into the mid 60s overnight on Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday will be hot and humid with temperatures in the upper 80s and approaching the low 90s. There will be a stray shower in the afternoon on Wednesday. A cold front passes late Thursday into Friday, which brings more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures w