This morning will be comfortable and clear. Temperatures this morning will be in the 50s and lower 60s. Today we will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds today will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. This wind will usher in heat and humidity this afternoon. Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s. Tonight we will have a mainly to partially clear sky.

Thursday we will have a clouds mixing with some sunshine with a shower or thunderstorm in spots. High temperatures on Thursday will soar into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Thursday night temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Friday we will have a shower or thunderstorm scattered about with a variable cloudy sky. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Friday night temperatures will dip into the 60s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Saturday looks to be another unsettled day with clouds and sun with a few showers and storms. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Saturday night temperatures fall into the mid to upper 60s. Sunday we will have clouds and sun with a shower or thunderstorm in spots. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid 80s.

Monday temperatures will make it into the lower to mid 80s with clouds and sun with a shower or thunderstorm in spots. Monday night temperatures fall into the 60s. Tuesday we will have a shower or thunderstorm early and then clouds and sun. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Tuesday night temperatures dip into the 60s. Wednesday we will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.