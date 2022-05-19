We continue to see decreasing clouds across the region this evening. Overnight we will see a partly cloudy sky with lows sitting in the mid-50s. Winds will relax a bit and turn more south westerly. A stray shower or thunderstorm will move in very late for some into Friday morning.

Summer like heat and humidity arrive to close out the week. An early shower and or thunderstorm will be likely for a few across the region as temperatures surge. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and dewpoints will sit in the low to mid 60s. There will be a chance for a pop-up shower or storm in the afternoon. Overnight lows sit well above average in the mid-60s.

Saturday is setting up to be the warmest day of the year thus far. Sunshine and a few clouds giving way to highs reaching up to 90 degrees. Record high for Altoona is 91° set back in 1934! Dewpoints will again be in the mid-60s. Clouds will be on the increase late Saturday night as the cold front approaches the region. Low temperatures sit warm and muggy in the upper 60s.

Right now, the front looks to be moving a bit slower, this means the temperatures will still surge on Sunday into the 80s ahead of the front. Behind the front is where we will see the cooler temperatures and relief from humidity for Monday and Tuesday. Keep an eye out on Sunday afternoon for a few thunderstorms to be on the strong to severe side.

A few showers could linger into Monday starting the week off under a cloudy sky. Temperatures and dewpoints, however, will be a bit cooler. Highs will sit in the low to mid 70s Monday through Wednesday. Next chance of storms arrive on Wednesday.

