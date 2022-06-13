This morning many woke up to a few showers as well as fog. As the cold front moves out of the region showers diminish and fog should be lifting. Clouds will briefly decrease this afternoon for some sunshine. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. Tonight we will be watching the potential for strong thunderstorms to impact parts of the region. Main threat with the overnight storms will be damaging winds. Lows sit mild in the mid-60s.

Showers and storms will linger into Tuesday morning before clearing a bit for the afternoon. Highs for Tuesday will be back in the mid and upper 80s with a bit of sunshine the second half the day. As we head into late Tuesday and early Wednesday our eastern counties will see a few strong thunderstorms possible. Lows overnight drop into the mid 60s.

Wednesday will be hot and humid. We will have a good mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures approaching low 90s. Dewpoints will be high in the 60 to low 70s. There will be a stray shower and or thunderstorm around during the afternoon. Lows overnight drop into the mid and upper 60s.

We stay hot and humid for Thursday. Highs will be back in the 80s with some approaching the 90-degree mark! A cold front will be passing late Thursday into Friday which will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. Overnight lows are back in the 60s.

Friday will start with a few lingering showers and then clear up by the afternoon. Temperatures remain warm in the low 80s. A nicer weekend is ahead as high pressure moves in and brings with sunshine and comfortable temperatures.

