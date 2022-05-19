This afternoon we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. There could be a stray shower or thunderstorm in spots. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Tonight temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tonight we will be seeing patchy clouds with a shower or thunderstorm late.

Friday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. A pop up shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s. It will also be quite humid. Friday night temperatures will dip into the 60s.

Saturday we will have clouds and sunshine with an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Some spots will reach the lower 90s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night we will have showers and thunderstorms into early Sunday morning.

Sunday we will have scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday night temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Monday we will have a mostly to partly sunny sky. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Tuesday we will be seeing sunshine with a few clouds. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Tuesday night temperatures drop into the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday we will have temperatures in the lower to mid 70s.