A chilly start this morning as low temperatures are in the 40s to low 50s! This afternoon will be a touch bit warmer with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. We’ll start the day sunny and have increasing clouds by early evening. Overnight lows will sit milder with the cloud cover in the lower 60s.

A bit of humidity makes a return for the weekend. Saturday we will see a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the middle 80s. With the higher dewpoints, shower chances will increase. A stray shower or two is possible late in the afternoon. Overnight sits mild and muggy in the mid 60s.

Sunday we will see more clouds than sunshine as a weak front approaches the region. This will bring a few afternoon and evening showers so keep that umbrella handy. High temperatures will be warm and muggy in the 70s to 80s.

Shower and storm chances will continue into Labor Day so keep an eye to the sky if you are making plans outdoors. Not a washout but a few showers will be around. High temperatures will remain mild in the lower 80s.

Any lingering showers will move out by Tuesday morning and we’ll see sunshine return by the afternoon. High temperature remain warm in the mid 80s. Overnight lows drop to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

