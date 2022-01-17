Gusty winds remain, snow showers taper into Tuesday morning

The lingering snow showers will continue this evening, mainly across the Laurel Highlands due to some upsloping and the winds. Temperatures overnight drop into the low 20s for most areas and a few isolated teens. Winds will remain breezy overnight out of the west at 15-20 mph, so blowing snow is still possible.

Tuesday, we stay chilly with just a few flurries. We should see a decent bit of sunshine on Tuesday to our east as clouds sit to our west; highs in the upper 20s, low 30s. Wednesday we warm up with highs back near 40 for most under cloudy skies. As another front moves through the region, we’ll see that spark shower chances into the evening and Thursday morning time frame. Showers will be a mix of both rain and snow as temperatures drop below freezing

Chilly weather settles in for the rest of the workweek. Thursday we’ll see a few lingering flurries and then a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon. Highs will only climb into the low 20s, while lows drop into the single digits above and below zero, so bundle up! Friday brings a similar day with highs in the low 20s. Friday night will be another bitter cold night back in the single digits above and below zero.