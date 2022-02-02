Groundhog Day will be cloudy before rain and a wintry mess moves in for Thursday

This morning will be cloudy with temperatures in the 20s. Today there will be a cloudy sky. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds today will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. A system will be approaching late today bringing us rainfall. In some higher elevations there could be some snowflakes mixed in. Tonight the rain will pick up to a steady pace. Tonight temperatures will be in the mid 30s.

Thursday will be a cloudy day with rainfall. North of I-80 there will be an icy mix. Use caution while traveling. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Thursday will be turning to the north so temperatures will start to drop throughout the day. This will lead to a wintry mix late in the day. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s. Thursday night the mix will turn over to some snow. Friday we will have winds from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Friday we will have some snow early and then a cloudy afternoon. Friday will be a colder day. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Friday night temperatures will dip into the single digits to lower teens.

Saturday we will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the teens to lower 20s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will be in the single digits. Sunday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Late Sunday will be cloudy with a few snow showers. Low temperatures on Sunday will be in the teens. Monday we will have clouds and sun with a few snow showers. Low temperatures Monday night will fall into the teens. Tuesday we will have clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid 30s.