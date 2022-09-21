Late-September games can feature great weather at Beaver Stadium. This Saturday will be no exception when Central Michigan comes in for a noon kickoff. There should be no travel problems to the stadium with exception of some patches of valley fog.

If you were planning on heading to a breakfast tailgate, it’s going to be a little chillier than average. Temperatures will be in the 40s first thing in the morning and then the sunshine will warm us back to near 60° for the noon kickoff. This is going to be a bit warm in the sun, but a bit cool in the shade. Therefore, it may be best to wear an extra layer into the stadium and then take the layer off if you are warm in the sun. Also, don’t forget the sunscreen as we will be having a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Temperatures will rise through the 60s through the game and then will settle back into the lower 60s before the sun sets on Saturday. There should be no travel problems home from the game either.

Fight on State!