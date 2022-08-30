A mild and muggy start to your Tuesday as rain in moving in. As the cold front nears and moves through the region this will bring several showers and thunderstorms. Some will bring heavy downpours which could lead to minor flooding. High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to mid 80s before the front passes. Overnight clouds will start to decrease and comfortable air moves in. Lows drop into the upper 50s to near 60.

A more refreshing air mass moves in for Wednesday and the remainder of the workweek. We’ll become mostly sunny by the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight we sit clear and cooler with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Thursday and Friday will be very nice days. A good deal of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Overnight lows sit cool in the 40s and 50s.

Sunshine will mix with some clouds on Saturday with highs near to just above 80. Sunday will turn warmer and a little more humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Labor Day should be a warm day also.

