Frigid tonight, staying chilly this weekend with flurries Sunday

Tonight, we get really cold. Conditions will be perfect for radiational cooling as we will be under a clear sky and light to no winds. This will allow temperatures to plummet, however, keep in mind any cloud cover or slight wind will hold temps a bit warmer. Lows overnight will drop into the single digits below zero for almost the entire region, some clouds over the Laurel Highlands could keep lows right near 0. This is the coldest air we’ve seen in a few years. Make sure to prepare your home for the cold, and that your pets have a safe and warm place to go inside.

The cold snap will continue for the weekend. Saturday we start with sunshine and see increasing clouds as we we head into the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 20s. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the teens. Sunday we will be partly cloudy with a few snow showers and flurries. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper teens to lower 20s.

Monday we will have a cloudy day. Monday night a few snow showers will move through. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 20s. Monday night we will fall into the teens. Tuesday will be rather cloudy with snow showers. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tuesday night temperatures dip into the teens. Wednesday clouds will break for sunshine. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the teens to lower 20s. Wednesday night we fall back into the lower single digits. Thursday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. High temperature on Thursday will be in the lower 20s.

