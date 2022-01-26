Frigid tonight as clouds clear and winds diminish, arctic air lingers through the weekend

Tonight, clouds will continue to decrease, and winds will calm to less than 5 miles per house therefore radiational cooling will take hold. Radiational cooling is much more noticeable in the winter when there are no clouds in the evening, all the heat we got during the day will escape. Whereas when there are clouds present, acting as a blanket which will keep the heat trapped. Overnight lows drop into the single digits above and below zero, so bundle up!

Thursday we’ll see a brief high pressure to give us sunshine for the first half of the day. High temperatures climb into the mid-20s which is still sitting about 10 degrees below our average. By the afternoon clouds will be on the increase ahead of our next cold front. Lows overnight drop into the teens.

Friday, we sit under a cloudy sky with scattered snow showers off and on for much of the day. The best shot for light accumulation will be across the laurel highlands due to some upslope otherwise a quick dusting to an inch for the rest of the region.

The coastal storm that many were watching continues to trend further east, so there will be no impact here in Central PA other than a cold and windy Saturday afternoon!

