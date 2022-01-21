Frigid air will continue into the weekend

This morning will be cold with temperatures in the single digits. Today we will have sunshine mixing with a few clouds. Despite the sun, it will be a cold day. High temperatures will be in mid to upper teens. Friday night we will have a clear sky as temperatures fall into the single digits and in some locations it will be below zero. This is the coldest air we’ve seen in a few years. Make sure to prepare your home for the cold, and that your pets have a safe and warm place to go inside.

The cold snap will continue for the weekend. Saturday we will have sunshine mixing in with a few clouds. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 20s. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the teens. Sunday we will have clouds and some sun with a few snow showers. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper teens to lower 20s.

Monday we will have a cloudy day. Monday night a few snow showers will move through. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 20s. Monday night we will fall into the teens. Tuesday will be rather cloudy with snow showers. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tuesday night temperatures dip into the teens. Wednesday clouds will break for sunshine. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the teens to lower 20s. Wednesday night we fall back into the lower single digits. Thursday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. High temperature on Thursday will be in the lower 20s.