Friday Overnight Weather Forecast, May 8th, 2020

Tonight temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for Indiana and Jefferson County beginning at midnight until 10:00 AM Saturday. A Freeze Warning has been issued for Clearfield, Centre, Blair, Huntingdon, Cambria, Bedford, and Somerset Counties from 11 PM until 10 AM Saturday we will have more clouds compared to the sun with a lingering flurry or shower. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Saturday will be a blustery day making the air feel cooler. Saturday our high temperatures will be in the mid 40s. Saturday night temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday we will start off with sunshine and then clouds will increase. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Sunday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 30s.

Monday there will be variable cloudiness with scattered showers. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Monday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday will have a mix of sun and clouds. It will be breezy which will make the day feel a bit cooler. The high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Low temperatures on Tuesday night will fall into the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wednesday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Our low temperatures Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Temperatures finally go back to average on Thursday. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday we will start off with sunshine and then clouds will thicken. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s.

Friday we will have high temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. It will be rather cloudy with showers.