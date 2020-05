Friday Overnight Weather Forecast, May 29th, 2020

We are under a slight risk for severe weather this evening. Make sure you stay weather aware. The storms this evening will be strong and possibly severe. They will produce strong downpours, damaging winds and small hail. The risk for a tornado is low but not out of the question. The storms will die down late tonight. The lows tonight will be a bit cooler compared to the past couple of nights. The lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday morning will start off with a partly cloudy sky. As we move into the afternoon there will be a mix of a partly to a mostly clear sky. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be quite a breezy day. Saturday night will be cool and clear. We will have low temperatures on Saturday night in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Sunday will be comfortable with lots of sunshine. High pressure will be in place over the region on Sunday and Monday. Sunday we will be mostly sunny. High temperatures on Sunday will reach the mid to upper 60s. It will be a nice refreshing day. Winds on Sunday will be form the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Monday we will have another mostly sunny day as high pressure stays in place. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Monday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Tuesday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. There also could be a shower late in the day Tuesday. Our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Tuesday will be form the south between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night we will fall into the lower to mid 50s. Wednesday there will be times of clouds and sunshine with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Wednesday our next storm system arrives. There will be showers and a few thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Thursday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Thursday will be rather cloudy with a few showers. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Friday will be warm with a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s.