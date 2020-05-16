Friday Overnight Weather Forecast, May 15th, 2020

This evening there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms. Most of Central PA is under a slight or a marginal risk for severe weather. Make sure you stay weather aware. The storms will be strong and produce damaging winds, hail and strong downpours. The showers and thunderstorms will continue into the overnight hours. Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The warmth sticks around for the weekend. Saturday we will have clouds mixing with sunshine. The day will be mainly dry but there could be a stray shower. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 50s.

Sunday will be a rather cloudy day with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s. Sunday night will be cloudy with periods of rain and a few thunderstorms early.

Monday will be cloudy with periods of rain. The day will be cooler with the highs temperatures in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. There is a system moving up the coast and that will keep us unsettled the next several days.

Tuesday our high temperatures will reach the mid 60s. Tuesday there will be variable cloudiness with scattered showers around. Winds on Tuesday will be from the northwest between three to five miles per hour. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Wednesday we will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. The day will remain unsettled with scattered showers and thick clouds. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s.

Thursday will remain cloudy with a few showers around. The highs will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

Friday will be cloudy with a few showers. The highs will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s.