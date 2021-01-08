Friday Overnight Weather Forecast, Jan 8th, 2021

Tonight will start off cloudy but the sky will start to clear during the second half of the night. With some clearing, it will turn seasonably cold again tonight with lows in the lower 20s.

Behind that system, the weekend will be seasonably chilly despite a partly to mostly sunny sky. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30s. Saturday will be clear to partly cloudy and seasonably cold again with lows in the lower to middle 20s. We’ll have more sunshine than clouds on Sunday with highs again in the middle to upper 30s. Once again, the next disturbance looks like it will pass well to our south early next week. Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the middle 30s. There is a slight chance for some flurries Monday night into early Tuesday; otherwise, Tuesday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30s. Wednesday will be sunny to partly cloudy and not as chilly as temperatures will start to push to near 40. Thursday will be breezy with clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the lower, maybe 40s. The next cold front will move through with a gusty wind along with snow showers on Friday followed by some colder air for the following weekend.