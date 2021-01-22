Friday Overnight Weather Forecast, Jan 22nd, 2021

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and windy. The temperatures will fall quickly tonight. The lows will be in the teens to the lower 20s. There will still be a few snow showers around.

Saturday will start off mostly cloudy but the afternoon will be partly sunny. The highs will be in the mid to upper 20s. It will be blustery which it will make the day feel colder. Saturday night will be mostly clear. The lows will be in the teens

Sunday will be a cloudy day. The highs will be in the lower 30s. Sunday night will mostly cloudy. There could be a few snow showers around. The lows will be in the mid 20s.

Monday the clouds will thicken and rain and snow showers will move in during the afternoon and evening hours. The highs will be in the mid 30s. Monday night will be cloudy with snow showers. The lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Tuesday will be cloudy with snow showers. The highs will be in the low to mid 30s. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower 20s.

Wednesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the lower 30s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the upper teens.

Thursday will be cloudy with a few snow showers. The highs will be in the mid 30s. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy and cold. The lows will be in the upper teens.

Friday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the lower to mid 30s.