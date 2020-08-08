Friday Overnight Weather Forecast, Aug 7th, 2020

Saturday will start out partly cloudy but end mostly clear. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Sunday we will be mostly sunny and warm. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Monday will be mostly sunny. The day looks mainly dry. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Some locations could reach the lower 90s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday will be warm and humid. There will be a mix of clouds and sun. A front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the region. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday will be just as warm and humid as Tuesday. There will be a few showers and thunderstorms around. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm. There could be a shower or thunderstorm around. The highs will be in the mid 80s.

Friday will be rather cloudy with sctd. Showers and thunderstorms. The highs will be in the mid 80s.