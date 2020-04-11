Friday Overnight Weather Forecast, April 10th, 2020

This evening the cloud cover will slowly break apart and the winds will die down. Tonight the temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Saturday there will be a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Easter Sunday we will have clouds increasing with a shower or two during the day. More showers will develop later in the day. Our high temperatures for Easter will be in the lower 60s. Sunday night temperatures will not fall too low. The lows will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

Monday we will have periods of rain with scattered thunderstorms. Our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Monday winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Tuesday we will have clouds with some sun. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday our high temperatures will reach into the upper 40s to lower 50s. During the day on Wednesday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. The cool weather will continue for most of the week with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Thursday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 40s. This is below average for this time of the year. Average high temperatures are now in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Friday we will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.