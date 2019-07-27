Friday Night Weather Forecast, July 26th, 2019

This evening will be pleasant with a mainly clear sky. The temperatures will quickly fall once the sun sets and we will have a comfortable night. The lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 50s with a few of us in the lower 60s. We will have a mainly sky but some fog could form overnight.

High pressure will still be in control and will give us a mainly sunny weekend. The dew point temperatures will begin to increase a little bit but they still will remain at a comfortable level. Saturday will be a warm day with our high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s. Saturday looks dry with a mainly clear sky. If you need to get any yardwork done Saturday and Sunday will be great days to get that done.

Sunday will be another warm day. The high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. The dew point temperatures will be a bit higher. The dew point temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s. It will begin to feel a little bit more humid.

Monday will be a very warm to a hot day. The highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. There will be a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day. There may be a stray shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon but most of us will stay dry.

Tuesday will be a warm day with the highs in the mid to upper 80s. A front will approach the region and it will bring with it some clouds and showers and thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening hours. The cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms for our Wednesday. Wednesday's highs will be in the low to mid 80s. The showers and thunderstorms will continue into Thursday. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with more showers than Thunderstorms. Thursday's highs will be in the low to mid 80s.