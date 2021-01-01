Friday Night Weather Forecast, Jan 1st, 2021

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 1 am Saturday. An Ice Storm Warning is issued for Somerset County until midnight tonight. Freezing rain will begin to lighten up as temperatures rise. The roads will still be quite slick this evening and into the early part of tonight. The temperatures will rise above the freezing mark tonight and normal rain will win on out.

Saturday we will have a variable cloudy sky with a few lingering rain showers early. Winds on Saturday will be from the west-southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday our high temperatures will be in the mid 40s. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday will be cloudy with mixed precipitation. There could bee a touch of freezing rain at first. The high will be in the mid to upper 30s. Some roads could be slick. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with the mixed showers tapering.

Monday we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. There could be a few flurries early. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Monday night temperatures will dip into the mid to the lower 30s.

Tuesday we will have high temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. There will be a mix of clouds and some sun. There will be a few snow showers and flurries around. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy and cold. The lows will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny to start but it will become partly cloudy. The highs will be in the lower 40s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and calm. The highs will be in the lower 40s.