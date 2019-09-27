Friday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Sept 27th, 2019

This morning will be cool. The temperatures this morning are in the 50s. Some fog has formed overnight, and the visibility is down quite a bit in a few spots. Today will be dry with a mostly clear sky. Sunglasses will be needed. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. It will be a very nice day.

A front will approach the region Saturday. The cold front will bring some showers and a few thunderstorms with it. Ahead of the front it will be warm and humid. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

Sunday looks to be a bit drier. We will have a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day. There will still be a few showers around, but the day will be a bit drier. Sunday’s highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Monday will have a mix of clouds and sun. Again, there could be a few showers around but most of us in Central PA will stay dry. Monday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s

The start of October will be quite warm and humid. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s. There could be a few showers around as a front will stall to our north.

Wednesday will still be warm and humid with our highs wills be in the low to mid 80s. Wednesday will be unsettled with a front stalled out north of the state. A few showers could move into the northern counties.

Thursday will still be warm and humid ahead of the front. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with a few of us in the lower 80s The front will finally move through the state Thursday afternoon. There will be more clouds than sun. The front will bring some showers to Central PA. Once the front passes the temperatures will fall quickly.

Friday will be quite cool. Much cooler air from the north will move into the region. The highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. there will be a mix of a mostly clear to a partly cloudy sky.